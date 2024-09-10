LIVE UPDATES
Francine live updates: Landry declares statewide emergency ahead of storm
Tropical Storm Francine formed in the Gulf of Mexico Monday and is headed toward Louisiana, where it’s expected to make landfall as a hurricane.
Hurricane, tropical storm, flood and storm surge watches are in effect for parts of Louisiana and upper Texas coastlines as the system moves near the western Gulf.
View the latest forecast and track and use this guide to help you and your family prepare.
Here are the latest updates on the storm.
Gov. Landry declares state of emergency
Gov. Jeff Landry placed all of Louisiana under a state of emergency on Monday as Tropical Storm Francine churns in the Gulf of Mexico.
The emergency declaration unlocks state resources so officials can prepare for the storm and respond to the aftermath. Francine is currently expected to make landfall as a hurricane along Louisiana’s coastline late Wednesday, according to forecasts by the National Weather Service.
“This State of Emergency will allow parishes statewide to have the resources to help protect the life, safety, and welfare of the citizens of Louisiana,” Landry said. “Throughout this process, we will remain in constant contact with local officials and first responders and will assist them in every step of the way.”
New Orleans officials preparing for Francine
While it’s still unclear exactly where Tropical Storm Francine will land, New Orleans officials say the city is ready.
Colin Arnold, New Orleans’ director of disaster response, said even though the storm will likely hit further west, residents should plan to shelter in place on Wednesday and Thursday.
“We’re gonna see you on the other side of this and everything is going to be fine,” Arnold said.
He said the city could see anywhere from 4 to 6 inches of rain and 2 to 4 feet of coastal flooding outside the levee protection system.
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell pointed to new lighthouses — churches and community centers with solar panels — as just one way the city is better prepared for storms than it was when Hurricane Ida hit in 2021.
The lighthouses are the work of Together New Orleans, a coalition of dozens of congregations and community groups. The city has contributed funding. Nine lighthouses are complete and more are in the works.
Officials for the city’s 911 dispatch say the center has never been in a better place, thanks to recent technology upgrades. The service was down for almost 12 hours following Ida.
Arnold is encouraging residents to finish gathering supplies Tuesday and be prepared to stay home through Friday if necessary.
More school closures
A number of schools announced plans to close to give students and staff more time to prepare for the storm. All NOLA Public Schools students will be dismissed early on Tuesday. The schools will remain closed Wednesday and Thursday. Find our parish-by-parish list of school closures here.
Grand Isle calls for voluntary evacuation
Mayor David Camardelle called for a voluntary evacuation as of 11 a.m. on Monday. A mandatory evacuation was issued for campers/rv's, cargo and boat trailers.
Grand Isle school is also canceled on Tuesday.
Southeast Louisiana under flood watch
Francine is forecast to bring heavy rain and coastal flooding to Louisiana Tuesday night through Thursday morning.
A flood watch is in effect from Tuesday through Thursday morning in portions of southeast Louisiana, including New Orleans and Baton Rouge.