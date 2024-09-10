Francine live updates: Landry declares statewide emergency ahead of storm

While it’s still unclear exactly where Tropical Storm Francine will land, New Orleans officials say the city is ready.

Colin Arnold, New Orleans’ director of disaster response, said even though the storm will likely hit further west, residents should plan to shelter in place on Wednesday and Thursday.

“We’re gonna see you on the other side of this and everything is going to be fine,” Arnold said.

He said the city could see anywhere from 4 to 6 inches of rain and 2 to 4 feet of coastal flooding outside the levee protection system.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell pointed to new lighthouses — churches and community centers with solar panels — as just one way the city is better prepared for storms than it was when Hurricane Ida hit in 2021.

The lighthouses are the work of Together New Orleans, a coalition of dozens of congregations and community groups. The city has contributed funding. Nine lighthouses are complete and more are in the works.

Officials for the city’s 911 dispatch say the center has never been in a better place, thanks to recent technology upgrades. The service was down for almost 12 hours following Ida.

Arnold is encouraging residents to finish gathering supplies Tuesday and be prepared to stay home through Friday if necessary.