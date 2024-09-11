Latest forecast: Hurricane Francine expected to hit Louisiana coast Wednesday

Hurricane Francine is expected to move faster Wednesday afternoon as it travels northeast.

The strength of the storm will likely not change very much before landfall, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 10 a.m. forecast.

The storm could briefly reach Category 2 before reaching Louisiana’s coastline sometime Wednesday afternoon or evening. After that, it’s expected to weaken rapidly becoming a tropical storm on Thursday.

“We have multiple life-threatening hazards that are really going to start to play out here in Louisiana in particular during the next few hours as Francine makes landfall later this afternoon or this evening,” said National Hurricane Center Director Michael Brennan.

Storm surge warning is in effect for most of the Louisiana coast, as well as Vermillion Bay, Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas. Both Baton Rouge and New Orleans remain under flood watch.

“We're not expecting New Orleans to see sustained winds in hurricane speed, but definitely in that tropical storm force sustained winds with gusts possibly reaching hurricane force,” said Hannah Lisney, a meteorologist with the National Weather service in New Orleans.

New Orleans is now on the so-called “dirty side” of the storm, to the right of the storm’s projected path. That could mean higher tornado threats, higher storm surge and heavier rainfall, said WWNO/WRKF meteorologist Jennifer Narramore .

The storm’s center is forecasted to cross into St. Mary Parish.

Baton Rouge continues to have a hurricane warning, and New Orleans has a hurricane watch and tropical storm warnings. Both remain under flood watches.

Storm surge could be over nine feet in St. Mary Parish and Terrebonne Parish. Lake Pontchartrain could see storm surge 4 to 6 feet.

“Folks need to just batten down the hatches,” Narramore said,.

The region should start seeing major impacts by this afternoon, but the storm is expected to pass quickly, with dry weather forecasted over the weekend.

Where is Francine?

At 10 a.m. CT Wednesday, Francine was about 150 miles southwest of Morgan City, with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph, and hurricane-force winds extending outward up to 40 miles from the storm's center. It was moving northeast at 13 mph.

Where is Francine headed?

The storm is forecast to make landfall in the hurricane warning area sometime Wednesday afternoon or evening.

After it makes landfall, Francine is expected to head north into Mississippi.

How could it impact Louisiana?

Francine is expected to bring potentially life-threatening storm surge and damaging winds to parts of Louisiana Wednesday.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Francine is expected to bring storm total rainfall of 4 to 8 inches, with local amounts to 12 inches across eastern Louisiana.

Southern Louisiana and other areas along the Gulf Coast could see up to 8 inches of rain into Thursday morning with some areas seeing isolated amounts of 12 inches, which could cause considerable flash and urban flooding.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration The NHC says water levels along the immediate coast could reach the following heights above ground level within the indicated areas.



Forecasters said the storm surge could bring water between 3 to 10 feet above ground level in some parts.

Watches in effect

A storm surge warning is in effect for:



Sabine Pass Texas to the Mississippi/Alabama Border

Vermilion Bay

Lake Maurepas

Lake Pontchartrain

A hurricane warning is in effect for:



The Louisiana coast from Cameron eastward to Grand Isle

A storm surge watch is in effect for:



Mississippi/Alabama Border to the Alabama/Florida Border

Mobile Bay

A hurricane watch is in effect for:



Lake Maurepas and Lake Pontchartrain, including metropolitan New Orleans

A tropical storm warning is in effect for:



Texas and Louisiana coasts east of High Island to Cameron

East of Grand Isle Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border

Lake Maurepas and Lake Pontchartrain, including metropolitan New Orleans

Be prepared