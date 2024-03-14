Science and Environment

-
Glass Half Full plans to build two new islands in Bayou Bienvenue using a mix of river sand and recycled glass. The project will use over 120 cubic yards of recycled glass sand, the equivalent of more than a half-million beer bottles.
-
Gulf South oyster reefs are fading because of the changing climate. Alabama hopes to reverse this by using recycled shells to grow oyster gardens.
-
As the climate changes, some Gulf South producers are focusing on ways to preserve the land.
-
Legal experts say a recent decision in a lawsuit over federal efforts to investigate environmental racism in Louisiana could stall civil rights investigations across the country.
-
A coalition of Republicans and advocates for the natural gas industry are pressuring the Biden administration to end its recent pause on permitting for new gas export plants.
-
The Water Collaborative of Greater New Orleans has a plan to more equitably fund stormwater infrastructure. It hopes the City Council will write an ordinance based on its recommendations.
-
Gov. Jeff Landry has filled the ranks of state environmental posts with fossil fuel executives.
-
Many more pipeline projects are being proposed as part of efforts to lower greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S.
-
The Biden administration announced Friday it's temporarily freezing any new natural gas export facilities while the Department of Energy reviews the implications on climate change.
-
State regulators passed new rules this week that will require utility companies to lower energy consumption and could save customers money.
-
After a year of climate disasters, farmers and ranchers met to swap seeds and talk about how they're adapting.
-
Over recent months, a state task force studying Louisiana’s growing carbon capture industry has heard from a variety of voices. On Thursday, industry leaders got their turn.