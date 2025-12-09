Tulane heads to college football playoff; Black Film Festival of New Orleans; Calvin Duncan on journey from prison to public office

It's official: Tulane is headed to the college football playoff. The Green Wave punched their ticket in a Saturday 34 to 21 win against North Texas. Now, they’ll face Ole Miss, along with their new coach, Pete Golding, on December 20 in Oxford.

Jeff Duncan, reporter for the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate, spoke with WWNO’s Alana Schreiber for more on Tulane’s journey to the playoffs.

The Black Film Festival of New Orleans, now in its 8th year, opened over the weekend and continues through the weekend in venues across the Crescent City. The festival aims to promote Black filmmakers and actors, featuring stories about Black communities and experiences.

Executive director Gian Smith joins us to share details on how viewers can attend screening events or watch at home.

Running for office this year, Calvin Duncan wasn't your typical candidate. He first spent decades in prison for a crime he was wrongfully convicted of.

He won his race and is set to take office as the Orleans Parish clerk of criminal court. The Gulf States Newsroom's Kat Stromquist recently sat down with Duncan at his home to discuss his plans for the clerk's office.

