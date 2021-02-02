Attorney General Jeff Landry issued a threat to New Orleans officials Tuesday: enforce the state’s near-absolute ban on abortion or risk losing state funding for projects in the city.
Louisiana Considered
WRKF News
Pregnancy can be treacherous, especially for people with a variety of health conditions, from heart failure or a history of dangerously high blood pressure to a cancer diagnosis. Doctors in Louisiana say these are the kinds of cases where someone might benefit from an abortion — but may no longer get one when Louisiana’s near total-abortion ban takes effect.
A Canadian fertilizer company will have to treat more than 1 billion pounds of acidic, hazardous wastewater accumulated from its now-defunct plant in Geismar and secure at least $84 million to properly close the facility, according to a settlement with federal and state environmental agencies released Thursday.
As the Supreme Court’s term wound down, its slate of conservative justices cast a shadow of uncertainty over the future of federal environmental protection — a move that environmental and legal experts say could have wide-ranging effects in industry-friendly states like Louisiana.
The Women's New Life Clinic, a crisis pregnancy center in Baton Rouge, temporarily closed Tuesday after it was vandalized overnight.
Louisiana’s near-total ban on abortions is — once again — on hold after a judge issued a temporary restraining order blocking the law from being enforced until a hearing takes place.
If successful, the store at 4300 Ambassador Caffery Parkway would be the second in Louisiana and the third in the Gulf South to unionize this year.
In emails, the heads of Louisiana’s biggest hospital systems reminded their staff of an existing state law: people who get illegal abortions and seek medical care for abortion complications in Louisiana are required to be reported to the state.
NPR News
The Biden administration is considering expanding eligibility for a second COVID-19 booster to those under 50 to try to protect more people against the latest omicron surge.
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul about Putin's visit to Tehran on Tuesday.
NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Department of Justice official Eli Rosenbaum on his investigation into war crimes that occurred in Ukraine.
Desus and Mero are ending their Showtime comedy show after four seasons. The duo started with a podcast but left a lasting imprint on late night TV.
A diner in China spotted what looked like dinosaur footprints in the stone patio of a restaurant. Paleontologists have now confirmed the discovery and say the tracks are roughly 100 million years old.
