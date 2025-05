Assistant editor for The Advocate Deanna Narveson talks her career in journalism. The Advocate's Mark Ballard talks various local and national political topics including the latest with Medicaid and Bill Cassidy. MLB legend Denny McLain talks the latest with the MLB season and also Pete Rose's reinstatement.

