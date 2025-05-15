© 2025
Louisiana Considered

Is John Bel Edwards considering a run for Senate?; Louisiana’s environmental future; decline of American shipbuilding

By Bob Pavlovich ,
Alana Schreiber
Published May 15, 2025 at 3:00 PM CDT
The nation's first domestically-produced wind farm service ship was built at the LaShip yard in Cut Off, La.
Kezia Setyawan
/
WWNO/WRKF
It’s Thursday, and that means it’s time for our week in politics with the Editorial Director and Columnist for the Times-Picayune/The Advocate, Stephanie Grace. Today we dig into the rumors that Sen. Chuck Schumer is trying to convince former Gov. John Bel Edwards to run for Senate.

Coastal stories are all over the news these days, with vanishing wetlands causing major concerns for the future of Louisiana’s coastline. On today’s episode of “The Light Switch” podcast, host Greg LaRose speaks with reporter Elise Plunk about the state’s environmental future. Then, Plunk speaks with Ehab Meselhe, professor in the Department of River-Coastal Science and Engineering at Tulane University, about the overlap between environmental science and politics.

President Donald Trump wants the U.S. to build more commercial ships by adding a new expense on Chinese ships trading with the U.S. All the while, the cost of his current tariffs are leading to fewer ships setting sail.

Reporting from Mobile, Alabama’s waterfront, the Gulf States Newsroom’s Stephan Bisaha explains why the decline of American shipbuilding is a serious national security concern.

___

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer Aubry Procell.

Bob Pavlovich
A longtime fill-in host for New Orleans Public Radio, Bob Pavlovich joined the station full-time in 2023. He hosts "All Things Considered" and "Louisiana Considered" on Thursdays.
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
