Mission

WRKF informs and entertains its audience through local, national and international news and cultural programming.

WRKF / WRKF coverage area

Broadcast Area

WRKF’s 28,000-Watt signal reaches a 60-mile radius around Baton Rouge. That’s why you hear WRKF in Lafayette, Hammond, Ponchatoula, New Iberia, Morgan City, Opelousas, south of LaPlace and even in Woodville, MS.

History

WRKF was the first community-licensed public radio station based in Baton Rouge. The station launched on January 18, 1980. Initial programming was typical for a community-based public radio station of that time and included classical music, jazz, folk, big-band standards, and NPR news. The studios were in a temporary building at the transmitter site on Frenchtown Road. In 1986, the station moved to its current location on Valley Creek Drive in the city.

FCC Online Public File

WRKF's public file is available exclusively online. Click here to access our current online public file, hosted by the FCC.

CPB Documents

WRKF's Annual Financial Reports and other public information documents are located at the links below.