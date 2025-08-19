Hip-hop musical commemorates Hurricane Katrina; improving prosthetic limb design; Baton Rouge Zinefest

MakeGood is a New Orleans-based nonprofit that creates custom-designed, 3D-printed prosthetics for people with disabilities and limb differences. We speak with Noam Platt , the organization’s founder, and James Robert III , director of advanced fabrication, about how the group works directly with people to design devices tailored to their needs.

Next week, more than 75 young New Orleans actors will commemorate the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina with “504: The Hip-Hop Musical,” a production by the Anthony Bean Community Theater and Acting School. The one-night-only performance will take place on Saturday, Aug. 30. ABCT founder and artistic director Anthony Bean and actor Jordan Bates join us with the details.

A “zine” is a folded piece of paper showing off someone’s art or writing that can be found at libraries or purchased at gatherings. The medium has long been associated with countercultural movements. Report for America corps member Alex Cox visited a Baton Rouge Zinefest and found works on everything from trans joy to how the CIA used abstract expressionist art as a cultural weapon.

