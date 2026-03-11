Wood pellet manufacturing leads to rural air pollution; filling gaps in Gulf Coast water quality monitoring with AI; MSY travelers share their stories

When a United Kingdom-based company promised to revive the pine lumber industry and produce green energy, three majority-Black towns in the deep South — including two in rural Louisiana — jumped at the opportunity. But residents are now thinking better of the deal after seeing massive spikes in air pollution. Verite News’ Tristan Baurick joins us to share what he’s learned about international wood pellet manufacturing.

Water quality monitoring is crucial for understanding the health of human communities and the wider ecosystems they rely upon. But water quality measurement along the Gulf Coast is resource-limited. Mariam Valladares Castellanos , a civil and environmental engineering researcher at LSU, joins us to discuss an effort to use artificial intelligence to fill the gaps in how we monitor coastal waterways.

A shortage of Transportation Security Administration agents at Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans resulted in a considerable number of missed flights and anxious passengers this weekend. Some of those passengers shared their travel stories with WRKF Report for America corps member Alex Cox .

