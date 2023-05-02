A new podcast from WWNO/WRKF dives deep into the environmental issues facing coastal communities on the Gulf Coast and beyond. Sea Change will bring you stories that illuminate, inspire, and sometimes enrage, but above all, remind us why we must work together to solve the issues facing our warming world. The podcast will help document our changing coasts with accountability journalism that’s too often missing from today’s media, while sharing captivating stories from the people dealing with the most significant and complex problems of our time.
Hosted by Carlyle Calhoun, Halle Parker and Kezia Setyawan, the show is based out of New Orleans, Louisiana which — perhaps more than any other place — embodies the existential threat of climate change. But like the city known as the Big Easy — Sea Change will also showcase joy, and resiliency — and tell powerful stories of people making a difference.
Sea Change is distributed by PRX and is a part of the NPR Podcast Network.
Louisiana is home to the country's largest hotspot for toxic air — an industrial corridor nicknamed “Cancer Alley.” More than 150 petrochemical plants line the Mississippi River between New Orleans and Baton Rouge. Amid the boom, many Black communities live with a disproportionate amount of pollution. But years of protest have begun to bear fruit. We travel the Mississippi River to learn what has allowed the industry to flourish on its banks, see how the tide might turn in one neighborhood’s fight for clean air, and ask what’s next for a growing environmental justice movement as federal regulators take firmer action. Find more information on local activists' tug of war with Denka Performance Elastomers and other environmental justice updates here. To hear a reflection from Louisiana's former Department of Environmental Quality Secretary, Chuck Carr Brown, listen here. Explore how the EPA is looking at environmental justice, their pending civil rights investigations and their updates on Denka and air monitoring at these links. Find a copy of the EPA's letter of concern to Louisiana's Department of Health and Department of Environmental Quality here. You can find Denka Performance Elastomers website here. A special thanks to members of the Concerned Citizens of St. John Robert Taylor, Mary Hampton, and Larry Soraporu for being so generous with their time. Find their group here. Hosted by Halle Parker and Kezia Setyawan. Editing help was provided by Carlyle Calhoun, Rosemary Westwood Priska Neely, Patrick Madden, and Eve Abrams. Our sound designer is Maddie Zampanti. Sea Change is a production of WWNO and WRKF. We are part of the NPR Podcast Network and distributed by PRX.
We talk with people working at the intersection of music and the environment and ask how one can influence the other. Grammy-award-winning Cajun punk musician Louis Michot of the Lost Bayou Ramblers and Rev. Lennox Yearwood, who leads the national environmental advocacy group, the Hip Hop Caucus, tell us about how they use music to inspire action on the climate crisis and environmental injustice. Hosted by Halle Parker and Carlyle Calhoun. Sea Change is a production of WWNO and WRKF.
We love shrimp in the United States. As a country, we eat over 2 billion pounds a year, making it the most consumed seafood in the country. So times should be really good for shrimpers, right? But shrimpers say things have never been worse and that their whole industry here in the United States is on the brink of extinction. This narrative episode goes on a journey from the fishing docks to shrimping in the bayous exploring land loss, climate change, and other issues endangering the future of the Gulf shrimp industry. We also uncover the threats imported shrimp pose to a way of life and human health. Hosted by Carlyle Calhoun. Sea Change is a production of WWNO and WRKF.
