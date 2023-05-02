Bi-weekly

A new podcast from WWNO/WRKF dives deep into the environmental issues facing coastal communities on the Gulf Coast and beyond. Sea Change will bring you stories that illuminate, inspire, and sometimes enrage, but above all, remind us why we must work together to solve the issues facing our warming world. The podcast will help document our changing coasts with accountability journalism that’s too often missing from today’s media, while sharing captivating stories from the people dealing with the most significant and complex problems of our time.

Hosted by Carlyle Calhoun, Halle Parker and Kezia Setyawan, the show is based out of New Orleans, Louisiana which — perhaps more than any other place — embodies the existential threat of climate change. But like the city known as the Big Easy — Sea Change will also showcase joy, and resiliency — and tell powerful stories of people making a difference.

Sea Change is distributed by PRX and is a part of the NPR Podcast Network.

Made possible with major support provided by the Gulf Research Program of the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine. WWNO’s Coastal Desk is supported by the Walton Family Foundation, the Greater New Orleans Foundation and the Meraux Foundation.