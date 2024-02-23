-
The proposals threaten to undo many of the bipartisan criminal justice reforms passed in 2017 under former Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards.
Kat Stromquist speaks with author Lydia Pelot-Hobbs to discuss the history of Louisiana’s mass incarceration problem and efforts to push back against it.
For the first time in nearly a decade, U.S. prison populations are trending up. Louisiana's numbers are a part of troubling gains across the Gulf South.
The state of Louisiana has been given one week to shut down a temporary youth detention center at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola following an order from a federal judge Friday.
Lawyers for the state defended Alabama’s new congressional map before a panel of judges who previously ruled the 2021 map violated the Voting Rights Act.
A member of a grassroots organization rallying against the Orleans jail’s Phase III project was subjected to a profanity-filled exchange with a council member.
Across the country, U.S. justice officials are hosting simulated experiences to highlight the barriers many people face after leaving prison.
The decision reverses decades of precedent upheld over the years by narrow court majorities that included Republican-appointed justices.
Prisons, jails, and youth detention centers across Louisiana are seeing an increase in ‘unnatural’ deaths caused by drug overdoses, suicide, and violence.
Alabama’s chemical endangerment laws are strict, especially for pregnant women. One program offers alternatives to jail for treating prenatal substance use.
The Violence Policy Center, a non-profit educational organization, used the most recent CDC data on gun death rates in the U.S. for its analysis.
Daniel L. Hatcher discusses his book, which looks at how state agencies exploit impoverished families to make money through the U.S. juvenile justice system.