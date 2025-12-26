© 2025
Louisiana Considered

A special holiday music episode, from klezmer to Christmas carols and bounce

By Aubri Juhasz,
Alana SchreiberRosemary Westwood
Published December 26, 2025 at 12:00 PM CST
Clementine Hartman (right), who performs as Klezlie Feinberg, with her band Labia Menorah at Okay Bar in New Orleans on Dec. 15, 2025.
Alana Schreiber
/
WWNO
Clementine Hartman (right), who performs as Klezlie Feinberg, with her band Labia Menorah at Okay Bar in New Orleans on Dec. 15, 2025.

In the spirit of the season, today we have a special music episode of the show.

We learn about klezmer music from a local band — with a name that’s a little tongue in cheek — Labia Menorah. Our producer, Alana Schreiber, heard them perform at Okay Bar in New Orleans earlier this month. She spoke with the band’s leader, Clementine Hartman, who also goes by her stage name Klezlie Feinberg.

The rest of the band’s members are Orlando Gilbert “Rigorous Mortimer” on soprano sax, Raph Zee “Fupa Maccabee” on trumpet, Peter Bowling “The Fiddler on the Boof” on viola and Rodney Weber “Rodney Weberstein” on drums. When they performed at Okay Bar, they were joined by Ben Ellman of the New Orleans-based funk band Galactic.

Rosemary Westwood asked some of New Orleans’ most beloved musicians what they listen to around Christmas, and she had some of them play music for us, too.

The segment first aired on NPR’s Weekend Edition and was produced by Sarah Ventre. A big thank you to all of the musicians who participated: Irma Thomas, John Boutte, Big Freedia, Tank, Leroy Jones and Bruce “Sunpie” Barnes.

And we have an encore of NPR’s Ari Shapiro’s interview with Big Freedia from this past summer on her new gospel album.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Aubri Juhasz. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

Aubri Juhasz
Aubri Juhasz covers education, focusing on New Orleans' charter schools, school funding and other statewide issues. She also helps edit the station’s news coverage.
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
Rosemary Westwood
Rosemary Westwood is the public and reproductive health reporter for WWNO/WRKF. She was previously a freelance writer specializing in gender and reproductive rights, a radio producer, columnist, magazine writer and podcast host.
