Baton Rouge passes 2026 budget; Indigo exhibit at the Whitney: Archie Manning reflects on key college game

The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council passed the city-parish’s 2026 budget Tuesday. This budget season was marked by an attempt to make up for a budget deficit. Ultimately, Mayor-President Sid Edwards proposed a budget that features near-across-the-board 11% cuts and a 33% reduction in staff.

Baton Rouge metro reporter and Report for America corps member Alex Cox joins us to break down the budget.

Earlier this fall, an exhibit opened at the Whitney Plantation to pay tribute to enslaved women whose hands were stained blue with dye. Titled “Indigeaux: Yes, Spirit. I’ll Go…” the exhibit features hand-dyed textiles and original artwork that draws attention to the role of indigo in plantation history. Leia Lewis is the artist and educator behind the exhibition. She joins us for more.

This year, fans are anxiously awaiting the start of the college football playoffs, when Tulane will face off against Ole Miss. But back in 1970, it was an Ole Miss quarterback who had his would-be home of New Orleans rooting for him, when a young Archie Manning stepped on the field at Tulane for the Sugar Bowl. By the end of the game, Manning earned the title of MVP.In this edition of The Historic New Orleans Collection ’s first-person narrative series, NOLA Life Stories, Manning reflects on that formative game and the many that followed.

