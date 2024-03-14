-
Gov. Jeff Landry opened Louisiana’s regular legislative session Monday with a to-do list for lawmakers. Among the items: Make it easier for parents to send their kids to private schools and fix the state’s insurance market.
Graduating high schoolers will no longer have to apply for college financial aid, starting next year. The move comes at the request of Louisiana’s top education official.
Louisiana is the only state where students have to pass exams to graduate high school. If they fail, there’s no way to appeal. The kids most likely to miss out are recent immigrants.
The money was supposed to have been allocated in lieu of a permanent raise.
LSU leaders said they would provide paid family leave for all employees starting Jan. 1, but some employees who have requested it have been told the policy hasn’t been approved.
Lafayette Academy, which was slated to close, may remain open after the city’s head of schools reversed course late Friday.
LSU removed its diversity statement from its website because it was from a previous administration, a university spokesperson said.
Gov. Jeff Landry vetoed Louisiana's new graduation pathway this week, closing a door that had only just opened for high schoolers who struggle to pass mandatory tests.
LSU President William Tate announced the university would be renaming its office the Division of Engagement, Civil Rights and Title IX, as part of a shift to focus on engagement across the system.
Tensions have been high on college campuses ever since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, and the resulting war in Gaza. For student journalists, it's likely the biggest story they've ever covered.
An updated version of the 2016 play is being staged in an unexpected place — the capitol of a state with a near-total abortion ban.
State and federal governments have made hundreds of millions of dollars available to pay for Grow Your Own teacher programs. But researchers say it's unclear whether they actually work.