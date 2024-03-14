-
Increased tax revenues in states like Louisiana are one reason many pro-sports betting Alabamians say it’s time to catch up to neighbors in the Gulf South.
-
Organizers for the all-star game, now in its third year, host a career fair where HBCU students and recent grads plan for their futures before the big game.
-
For many, the annual game between HBCU rivals Alabama A&M and Alabama State is about more than football. It’s a chance to connect and celebrate Black culture.
-
Players, coaches and school officials hope Huntingdon's women's wrestling program can serve as a blueprint to continue the sport's growth in the South.
-
John Eisenberg talks with the Gulf States Newsroom about the Black quarterbacks who helped change the NFL, as well as the players who never got the chance.
-
An ESPN producer called JSU’s rise one of college football's biggest stories. Here are three key elements that make Saturday’s rivalry game worth highlighting.
-
Friday night isn’t just any old preseason game for the New Orleans Pelicans. It’s also a pivotal moment for Birmingham in its quest to be a sports town.
-
Decades before Jackie Robinson broke American baseball's color line, a long-standing camaraderie between black and Japanese players would shape the future of baseball in Japan.
-
The newest sport to be played in the National Senior Games — taking place in Minnesota next month — pickleball.The guy directing the competition, Tom…
-
Americans' relationship with sports changes as we grow older. About three-quarters of adults say they played sports as children. By the time people are in their late 20s, only about a quarter do.
-
In the wake of cheating scandals at Syracuse University and the University of North Carolina, new allegations have emerged of academic misconduct by basketball players at the University of Texas.
-
Sarah Thomas has officiated football games in the NCAA and for the NFL's preseason and training camps. For the 2015 NFL season, she'll reportedly work full time at the game's highest level.