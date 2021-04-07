-
Attorney General Jeff Landry issued a threat to New Orleans officials Tuesday: enforce the state’s near-absolute ban on abortion or risk losing state funding for projects in the city.
-
An invasive species of worm is making its way across the Midwest, but not much is known about how to manage them. Some gardeners have taken matters into their own hands.
-
Pregnancy can be treacherous, especially for people with a variety of health conditions, from heart failure or a history of dangerously high blood pressure to a cancer diagnosis. Doctors in Louisiana say these are the kinds of cases where someone might benefit from an abortion — but may no longer get one when Louisiana’s near total-abortion ban takes effect.
-
A Canadian fertilizer company will have to treat more than 1 billion pounds of acidic, hazardous wastewater accumulated from its now-defunct plant in Geismar and secure at least $84 million to properly close the facility, according to a settlement with federal and state environmental agencies released Thursday.
-
As the Supreme Court’s term wound down, its slate of conservative justices cast a shadow of uncertainty over the future of federal environmental protection — a move that environmental and legal experts say could have wide-ranging effects in industry-friendly states like Louisiana.
-
The Women's New Life Clinic, a crisis pregnancy center in Baton Rouge, temporarily closed Tuesday after it was vandalized overnight.
-
Louisiana’s near-total ban on abortions is — once again — on hold after a judge issued a temporary restraining order blocking the law from being enforced until a hearing takes place.
-
If successful, the store at 4300 Ambassador Caffery Parkway would be the second in Louisiana and the third in the Gulf South to unionize this year.
-
In emails, the heads of Louisiana’s biggest hospital systems reminded their staff of an existing state law: people who get illegal abortions and seek medical care for abortion complications in Louisiana are required to be reported to the state.
-
In a hearing Friday over Louisiana's trigger laws that would ban most abortions, a judge in New Orleans declined to extend a temporary restraining order against the ban that had taken effect immediately after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, only to be halted by a lawsuit filed by a state abortion clinic.
-
The order will create a new task force on reproductive health care and to coordinate additional steps to help people access abortions.
-
In Her Hands, a guaranteed income initiative for women, is launching soon in Cuthbert, Georgia and its surrounding counties. Here’s how it’s coming together.