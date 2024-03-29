Local & Regional News

-
Rep. Beau Beaullieu, a Republican from New Iberia, filed a bill calling for a constitutional convention starting in May.
-
After one month of study and public meetings, Gov. Jeff Landry's task force recommended a temporary board of state officials and their appointees replace the city's current leadership.
-
Margaret Orr, WDSU's chief meteorologist, is set to retire on March 29. During her 45 years on air, she’s become a household name with a strong fanbase.
-
Two bills that target school vaccine requirements advanced from the House Education Committee on Wednesday. Both passed last year, but were vetoed by then Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat.
-
Despite a law meant to protect IVF in Alabama, patients and advocates worry the protections won’t hold — and warn of future attacks on reproductive rights.
-
A bill that would allow state law enforcement officials to arrest people in Louisiana on suspicion of being in the country illegally passed a Senate committee on Tuesday.
-
Three new research vessels are being constructed in Houma, Louisiana. One will sail across the Gulf of Mexico and fill gaps in our understanding of the Gulf Coast.
-
The newly formed New Orleans Pride Center, located inside the headquarters of 102.3 WHIV-FM radio in Mid-City, is set to open its doors to the public on April 6.
-
Supporters spoke against City Park leadership's proposal to build a promenade that would bisect the land where Grow Dat currently operates.
-
Lawmakers in the House passed a bill to allow motorcyclists to ride without helmets, provided they are at least 21 years old and have health insurance.
-
The bill passed pretty easily through a House committee earlier this week. Then, the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry came out against it, saying it was anti-business.
-
Reporter Sarah Fowler talks about her investigation that found at least eight Mississippi cities were harmed by deals over faulty smart water meters.