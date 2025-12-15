Acadiana’s year in news; How Tulane QB is preparing for CFP; La. native ballerina returns for Nutcracker production

All this year, we’ve been checking in with Christiaan Mader, founder of the Current in Lafayette, Louisiana, for updates on the Acadiana region. He joins us now to reflect on some of the biggest stories from the past year and look to what’s ahead.

On December 20th, Tulane will face off against Ole Miss in the College Football Playoff. If Tulane wins, they’ll go to the Sugar Bowl for the first time since 1939. And while the Green Wave suffered a pretty brutal defeat from Ole Miss back in September, the university’s recent coaching drama may create more opportunities for the New Orleans team to succeed.

At the helm of Tulane is quarterback Jake Retzlaff, who's been generating a following for his performance and demeanor both on and off the field. He formerly played at Brigham Young University, where he dove further into his Jewish faith at the predominantly Mormon school.

Retzlaff faced a civil lawsuit that accused him of sexually assaulting a Salt Lake County woman in November 2023. The lawsuit was dismissed on June 30 after "the two sides agreed to dismiss the case with prejudice." Retzlaff transferred to Tulane instead of likely facing a seven-game suspension for violating BYU’s honor code, which requires students abstain from premarital sex.

Retzlaff joins us for more on his journey to Tulane, how he’s raising the profile of Jewish athletes and his approach to the playoffs.

The Louisiana holiday staple “The Nutcracker – A Tale from the Bayou” returns to the Baton Rouge stage next week, featuring professional ballet dancer Emilia Perkins . This is a homecoming for Perkins, who first danced in the production when she was just four.

She joins us now to talk about the impact it’s had on her life and career, and what it is like to take the stage in her hometown as the Sugar Plum Fairy.

