Brooke Thorington

Before joining WRKF as the Capitol Access reporter, Brooke was the Assistant News Director at Louisiana Radio Network, where she also reported on statewide news and covered the state legislature.

Her broadcasting career includes stops in Birmingham, Alabama, Butte, Montana, Jonesboro, Arkansas and her hometown of Montgomery.

Seeing as her first job was a Page at the Alabama Senate and she graduated with a B.A. from Auburn University in Radio/TV/Film, it only makes sense she’s the Louisiana Capitol reporter for WRKF.

In 2001 she worked as a State of Alabama employee and then as a private contractor during the BP Oil Spill cleanup in Mobile.

When not following Louisiana politics, Brooke enjoys Irish films and spending time with her rescue pug, Zelda.