Satchmo Summerfest returns this weekend; Tulane, Pennington seek cure for ALS using AI

The 25th annual Satchmo Summerfest , an event celebrating the life and legacy of New Orleans jazz visionary Louis Armstrong, kicks off this weekend. Emily Madero , CEO of French Quarter Festivals, Inc., tells us what festivalgoers can expect during the two-day celebration.

Researchers from Pennington Biomedical and Tulane University are collaborating to find a cure for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known as ALS or Lou Gherig’s disease. We speak with the two doctors leading the project, Pennington Biomedical’s Dr. Jeffery Keller and Tulane’s Dr. Aron Culotta , about how they’re using artificial intelligence to discover new drugs.

