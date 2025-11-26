Ad invites New York businesses to come to La.; local company boasts mobile atmospheric hydrogen generator; free Thanksgiving meals in Baton Rouge

After New Yorkers elected democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani as their new mayor, Louisiana’s Economic Development (LED) forum took out a full-page ad in the Wall Street Journal that said, “In Louisiana, we value capitalism, not socialism.” Gov. Jeff Landry was also on Fox News to promote the campaign to attract New York-based businesses to the state.

Capitol Access reporter Brooke Thorington spoke to LED Secretary Susan Bourgeois about the advertisement.

Louisiana company NovaSpark Energy says it has developed the world’s first mobile atmospheric hydrogen generator. The machine uses electricity and air to produce hydrogen that can power energy-hungry devices, such as those used in the defense industry or in disaster recovery scenarios.

Now, NovaSpark Energy is partnering with another Louisiana-based company, Maven Scouts, and LSU’s FUEL Energy Institute to figure out how to commercialize this technology and employ veterans.

CEO of NovaSpark Energy, Rick Harlow , and founder and CEO of MavenScouts, Grant Rogers, join us for more.

In Baton Rouge, the charitable organization St. Vincent DePaul is offering a free Thanksgiving meal. It aims to give those who attend the feeling of a family sitting down for the holiday.

WRKF's Report for America corps member, Alex Cox, spoke with Sunnie Johnson-Laine, the CEO and president of the Baton Rouge St. Vincent DePaul, to talk about the significance of the day.—

