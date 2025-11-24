New Orleans’ school integration history; head of FEMA resigns; innovative addiction treatment center in Algiers

You’ve probably heard of Ruby Bridges, the first grader who helped desegregate New Orleans’ public schools in 1960.

But have you heard of the three other girls who desegregated another local elementary school that same morning? Aubri Juhasz takes us to that school — now a museum — where students are learning why the fight for equitable education isn’t over.

The acting head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, has resigned. David Richardson only spent about six months in the position, and was known for being inaccessible during the early hours of the Texas flood disaster over the summer.

Sarah Labowitz, senior fellow in the Sustainability, Climate and Geopolitics program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, tells us more about what this means for the agency.

The holidays are usually a season of joy — family gatherings, big meals and celebration. But for people in recovery, it can be one of the hardest times of the year. Stress, travel, financial pressure and constant social drinking all add up. Relapse rates spike between December and January.

Two people who know that struggle personally are Dan Forman and Chris Copeland. They’re both in long-term recovery and the co-founders of NOLA Detox, a New Orleans–based recovery center that’s reimagining what addiction treatment can look like.

The Gulf States Newsroom’s Drew Hawkins sat down with them to discuss strategies to stay sober through the holidays, and what families can do to support struggling loved ones.

