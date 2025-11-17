© 2025
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Louisiana Considered
Louisiana Considered

NOLA elections results; LSU women’s basketball’s strong start; state files lawsuit over Roseland plant explosion

By Karen Henderson,
Alana Schreiber
Published November 17, 2025 at 1:44 PM CST
Flau'jae Johnson
Courtesy of LSU
Flau'jae Johnson

Over the weekend, New Orleans voters returned to the polls for the second time this fall. The Times-Picayune/The Advocate’s editorial director and columnist Stephanie Grace joins us to break down the results of the elections, including city council runoffs, bond propositions and one race that captured national attention.

The LSU women’s basketball team's season began earlier this month, and so far, the Tigers are undefeated. The team has some familiar faces like Flau’jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams, and an unusually large class of first-years already making names for themselves.

Reed Darcey covers LSU women’s basketball for The Baton Rouge Advocate, and he joins us now for more on the strong start to the season amid the turmoil at the athletics department.

State and federal officials have filed a lawsuit against Smitty’s Supply Inc. They are seeking fines and penalties that could exceed $1 billion over what they say are years of environmental violations and an August explosion and massive oil spill at its oil manufacturing plant in Roseland, Louisiana, in Tangipahoa Parish.

Wesley Muller, reporter for the Louisiana Illuminator, joins us with more.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

Karen Henderson
Karen Henderson is an award-winning journalist whose stories have aired nationally on NPR.
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
