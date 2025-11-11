How Cajun servicemen used French language skills in WWII; NOBA ballet remembers Katrina in latest performance

Today, November 11th, is Veterans Day, a time to honor those who have served our country in times of armed conflict. And many Louisiana servicemen held a rather peculiar role during World War II. While many French-speaking Cajuns were outcasts as children, their bilingual abilities gave them a powerful tool during World War II. They translated documents, deciphered messages and spoke directly to French-speaking Europeans.

Jason Theriot is the author of the three-volume book, “To Honor Our Veterans: An Oral History of World War II Veterans From the Bayou Country.” Last year, he began The Frenchie Podcast, a series that dives into the individual contributions of these service members. He spoke to WRKF’s Adam Vos for more.

New Orleans Ballet Association Choreographer Trey McIntyre with Ben Jaffe and Preservation Hall Jazz Band restage their landmark work Ma Maison that NOBA commissioned in the aftermath of Katrina for the 20th anniversary.

After Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans in 2005, many wondered: Is a city below sea level worth rebuilding? Answers to that question came in the form of music and dance collaboration, featuring the company Bodytraffic and The Preservation Hall Band.

Now, on the 20th anniversary of Katrina, the New Orleans Ballet Association is reviving the performance “Why New Orleans Matters.” We hear from NOBA executive director Jenny Hamilton and choreographer Trey McIntyre for more.

__

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!