La. Lege session preview; New Iberia book fest; Baton Rouge’s Brenna Huckaby aims to defend Paralympic gold

The Louisiana legislative session is just around the corner, and conversations on the state budget are set to dominate. The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate’s editorial director and columnist Stephanie Grace joins us for a preview.

The Tulane Book Fest is just around the corner. If you attend and decide you’d like more author discussions, writing contests and book sales, you might want to check out the Books Along the Teche Literary Festival in April. The 10th annual fest takes place in New Iberia, and will include a variety of discussion topics, like Creole trail riders, the history of swamp pop and the process of playwriting.

Deb Lindsey, co-chair of the festival, joins us to give the details.

The 2026 Paralympics officially kick off tomorrow with the Opening Ceremonies. More than 600 athletes from over 50 countries will compete in sports like sled hockey, para skiing and wheelchair curling.

Among the competitors is Baton Rouge’s own Brenna Huckaby. The para snowboarder is a three-time Paralympic gold medalist and five-time world champion.Back in 2022, Huckaby joined us to discuss her latest win, her journey in the sport, and how she hopes to represent both the disability community and Louisiana winter athletes. Today, we’ll give that conversation another listen.

