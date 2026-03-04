Staged car accidents trial begins; teaching compassion in medical school; photography exhibit on segregation history

The trial has begun for three people, including two lawyers, accused of staging car accidents throughout the Crescent City. The trial is the first in a widespread insurance fraud scheme and is even connected to a possible murder plot.

John Simmerman has been covering this story for The Times Picayune/The Advocate, and joins us now for more.

LSU Health New Orleans has been selected to take part in a grant to help teach an often-overlooked element of medical care — compassion. This four-year medical education project will use “precision education” to provide individualized learning for medical professionals.

Dr. Peter DeBleiux, assistant dean of advanced learning and simulation at LSU Health New Orleans, and Dr. Rachel Fiore, assistant professor and director for the Standardized Patient Project, join us with more.

Louisiana’s Old State Capitol in downtown Baton Rouge has opened a new photography exhibit that documents Louisiana’s role in both the practices and the challenges to racial segregation. Members of the Louisiana Photographic Society used their cameras to capture present-day evidence of Louisiana’s complex history. It’s part of a celebration of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

Anne Mahoney, curator of Louisiana’s Old State Capitol, tells us more about the exhibit and the 19 photographers featured. She’s joined by Stacey Pearson and Marilyn Goff, two participant photographers in this exhibit.

—

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App and wherever you get your podcasts. Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you!

Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!