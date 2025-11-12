© 2025
Louisiana Considered
Louisiana Considered

NOLA Clerk of Criminal Court race heats up; initiative to bridge political divides; fall gardening advice

By Adam Vos,
Alana Schreiber
Published November 12, 2025 at 4:17 PM CST
Louisiana Rep. Jack MacFarland speaking at LSU Manship School of Mass Communication
Louisiana Rep. Jack MacFarland speaking at LSU Manship School of Mass Communication

The Orleans Parish clerk of criminal court race on the ballot this Saturday will see voters choosing between incumbent Darren Lombard and challenger Calvin Duncan.

Lombard has been in the position since 2022, while Duncan began as an inmate counsel substitute, otherwise known as a jailhouse lawyer, following a wrongful conviction that led him to spend more than 28 years behind bars.

Writer and producer Eve Abrams joins us for the latest in the race.

It’s no secret that political polarization is a major problem in the United States. Now, there’s a new project in Louisiana to help address the political divide and find commonalities across the ideological spectrum.

The Public Affairs Research (PAR) Council of Louisiana has partnered with LSU’s Reilly Center for Media & Public Affairs to start a series of events that encourage people with different opinions to talk productively with one another. It’s called the Common Ground Project.

PAR president Steven Procopio and director of LSU’s Reilly Center Michael DiResto join us for more on this initiative.

While a lot of the country is packing away its gardening tools, here in Southeast Louisiana, the growing season still has plenty of life left, with opportunities to not only plant crops for the fall but also to prepare for spring.

Assistant extension agent for the LSU Ag Center, Chris Dunaway, joins WWNO’s Sara Henegan to help us navigate the intricacies of our fall gardens.

—-

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App and wherever you get your podcasts. Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you!

Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Adam Vos
Adam is responsible for coordinating WRKF's programming and making sure everything you hear on the radio runs smoothly. He is Newscast Editor for the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom. Adam is also the Baton Rouge-based host for Louisiana Considered, our daily regional news program, and is frequently the local voice afternoons on All Things Considered.
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
