Louisiana Considered
LSU finds new athletic director, continues search for head football coach; Chitimacha language revitalization efforts

By Karen Henderson,
Alana Schreiber
Published November 10, 2025 at 2:16 PM CST
Earliest documentation of the Chitimacha language, a word list written in French from 1802.
American Philosophical Society Library
Shortly after LSU head football coach Brian Kelly was fired, athletic director Scott Woodward resigned under pressure. Last week, LSU announced the appointment of a new athletic director, Verge Ausberry. Ausberry most recently served as the deputy athletic director and has been with the department for 24 years. The Baton Rouge Advocate’s baseball and football reporter Koki Riley tells us more about Ausberry, and the ongoing search to replace Kelly.

For years, the Chitimacha tribe of Louisiana has been working with linguists to revitalize the Chitimacha language. While the language lost its last native fluent speakers in the 1930s, efforts to teach and speak the language continue to grow.

Linguist Daniel Hieber and Erin Daniels, cultural instructor with the Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana, join us to discuss historical and modern efforts to revitalize the language.

Chitimacha tribal Chief Benjamin Paul, one of the last native speakers of the language, who passed away in 1934.
1 of 2  — APS - Ben Paul Whole.png
American Philosophical Society Library in Philadelphia
Delphine Ducloux, last native speaker of Chitimacha and niece of Chief Benjamin Paul. She passed away in 1940.
2 of 2  — APS - Delphine Whole (1).png
American Philosophical Society Library in Philadelphia.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

Karen Henderson
Karen Henderson is an award-winning journalist whose stories have aired nationally on NPR.
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
