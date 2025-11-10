LSU finds new athletic director, continues search for head football coach; Chitimacha language revitalization efforts

Shortly after LSU head football coach Brian Kelly was fired, athletic director Scott Woodward resigned under pressure. Last week, LSU announced the appointment of a new athletic director, Verge Ausberry. Ausberry most recently served as the deputy athletic director and has been with the department for 24 years. The Baton Rouge Advocate’s baseball and football reporter Koki Riley tells us more about Ausberry, and the ongoing search to replace Kelly.

For years, the Chitimacha tribe of Louisiana has been working with linguists to revitalize the Chitimacha language. While the language lost its last native fluent speakers in the 1930s, efforts to teach and speak the language continue to grow.

Linguist Daniel Hieber and Erin Daniels , cultural instructor with the Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana , join us to discuss historical and modern efforts to revitalize the language.

1 of 2 — APS - Ben Paul Whole.png Chitimacha tribal Chief Benjamin Paul, one of the last native speakers of the language, who passed away in 1934. American Philosophical Society Library in Philadelphia 2 of 2 — APS - Delphine Whole (1).png Delphine Ducloux, last native speaker of Chitimacha and niece of Chief Benjamin Paul. She passed away in 1940. American Philosophical Society Library in Philadelphia.

