Mardi Gras train service boasts early success; what’s in LSU’s 2026 energy outlook; why Chagas disease is a concern in Louisiana

The first numbers are out for the new Amtrak route between New Orleans and Mobile — the Mardi Gras service. It opened in August, and the numbers show the route has seen nearly double the ridership than was originally forecast. The response has been so strong that Amtrak just announced it added one more train car per round-trip, increasing capacity, which on some days is still not enough to meet demand.

Amtrak spokesperson Marc Magliari joins us to discuss what this says about demand in our region for passenger train service.

LSU’s Center for Energy Studies published its latest outlook reviewing the future of the energy industry in the Gulf South. It highlights the policy uncertainty that stakeholders are dealing with, along with an uncertain situation for international trade agreements and tariffs.

Executive director of LSU’s Center for Energy Studies Greg Upton joins us for more.

Chagas disease is on the rise in Louisiana. The condition, which causes cardiac and digestive issues, is spread by parasite-carrying bugs in the Triatomine family — also known as kissing bugs.

While the disease is endemic to South America, researchers are now calling for the reclassification of the disease as endemic in the United States.

Tulane researchers have been studying the transmission and prevention of Chagas disease for over a decade. Claudia Herrera, assistant professor at Tulane’s school of Public Health and Tropical Medicine, joins us for more.

