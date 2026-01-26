Winter weather hits La.; Krewe of Oshun welcomes new captain; Spanish colonial Louisiana’s role in American Revolution

Sunday night, Louisianans prepared for a cold front, protecting their plants, pipes and pets from freezing temperatures.

Meteorologist Jennifer Narramore joins us for an update on the unusually cold and windy weather and when we should expect to see sunshine again.

In 1996, the Krewe of Oshun was founded in New Orleans with the mission of including individuals of ordinary means in Mardi Gras.

Now, 30 years later, the krewe is being reborn under new leadership. It will now be a co-ed family-based model, even including child riders. For more on this next chapter for the Krewe of Oshun, we are joined by the Krewe captain, Gian Durand .

You might not know this, but Louisiana actually played a role in the American Revolution. Before the area was a state, the Spanish colonial Louisiana’s governor recruited residents to join the fight for American independence. Now, Louisianans will have a chance to discover that history, thanks to new online resources developed by Louisiana Public Broadcasting’s education services team.

LPB education specialist Katy Stark tells us about the new teaching resources available.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App and wherever you get your podcasts.

