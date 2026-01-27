Immigration enforcement’s impact on Mardi Gras tourism; Acadian Museum set to expand; Across the Pond Guitar Fest

In recent months, New Orleans has been in the spotlight for law-enforcement reasons — a federal immigration surge, a National Guard deployment.

But what could that do to tourism, especially during Mardi Gras? The Gulf States Newsroom's Kat Stromquist reports.

The Acadian Museum of South Louisiana is expanding. The museum, which is located in Erath, will open a new annex on Jefferson Island. There are also plans for more museum annexes in the future.

Chairman of the museum and a CODOFIL board member, Warren Perrin, joins us for more.

New Orleans virtuoso guitarist Jimmy Robinson and friends are gearing up for the annual Across the Pond International Guitar Festival, with stops in 4 Southern cities. The tour will feature artists from Italy, Canada and New Orleans, and coincide with the group’s new CD, The International Guitar Trio.

Jimmy Robinson joins us with all the details.

