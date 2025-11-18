Thrive EBR fails at the ballot box; Lafayette Parish residents pass millages; Arts New Orleans unveils latest mural

Over the weekend, Thrive EBR, the tax rededication plan meant to help pull East Baton Rouge out of a $21 million deficit, failed on all three measures. This means the 2026 budget will include nearly 11% cuts to departments across the board and 33% cuts to staff, at the very least.

Report for America Corps member Alex Cox tells us more about what this means for the parish.

Residents of New Orleans and Baton Rouge weren’t the only ones to go to the polls last weekend. On Saturday, voters in Lafayette Parish weighed in on millages to fund infrastructure projects, road repairs, rural firefighters and a no-kill animal shelter.

Camden Doherty, a reporter for The Current in Lafayette, spoke with WWNO’s Sara Henegan for more.

Arts New Orleans will unveil its latest mural in downtown this week — the 11th large-scale outdoor mural from the organization. The mural collection is titled ‘Unframed’ and sponsored by the Helis Foundation.

Artist Annie Moran and strategic projects director from Arts New Orleans, Lindsay Glatz, tell us more about the latest work and an upcoming dedication ceremony.

