Louisiana televangelist Jimmy Swaggart dies at 90 after cardiac arrest

Jimmy Swaggart, the famous televangelist, passed away in Baton Rouge Tuesday after suffering a cardiac event on Father’s Day. He was 90 years old.

Swaggart was the founder of Jimmy Swaggart Ministries and the Jimmy Swaggart Bible College in Baton Rouge. The Pentecostal minister was one of the best-known televangelists in the country in the 1980s.

During the height of his career, Swaggart was involved in multiple prostitution scandals and ultimately defrocked by the Assemblies of God.

Swaggart then became an independent and non-denominational minister. In addition to his ministry, Swaggart was the author of 50 books and was a Best Gospel Performance Grammy nominee in 1981.

He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Frances. His son Donnie, three grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

