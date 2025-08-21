Events to mark 20 years since Katrina; Louisiana Biomedical gets big grant amid nationwide funding cuts

The Katrina 20 Local Planning Committee is commemorating Hurricane Katrina with performances, art and more, throughout the city, stretching to Mississippi and Alabama.

The Coastal Desk’s Eva Tesfaye spoke with Asali deVan Ecclesiastes , executive director of the Ashé Cultural Arts Center, to learn more about the events and how you can get involved.

For months, the Trump administration has been cutting funding for university-based scientific research across the nation. But the Louisiana Biomedical Research Network recently logged a ‘win’with the renewal of one of its grants from the National Institute of Health–$20 million spread out over five years.

Dr. Konstantin "Gus" Kousoulas , a professor and department head in the LSU School Veterinary Medicine’s Department of Pathobiological Sciences and director of their Division of Biotechnology and Molecular Medicine, joined us to discuss the grant and how it will be used.

