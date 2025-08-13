SNAP cuts impact local grocers; urban planning post-Katrina; legendary Baton Rouge sports reporter retires

Steep cuts are coming to SNAP benefits, better known as food stamps. And that’s bad news for grocery stores that see the bulk of their sales from SNAP dollars.

The Gulf States Newsroom’s Stephan Bisaha reports from one independent grocery store in Alabama bracing for the cuts.

An unprecedented natural disaster is a dramatic way to learn hard lessons about how we plan and construct our cities. Yet Hurricane Katrina, 20 years ago, did just that for New Orleans. Since Katrina, New Orleans has been trying to make buildings and infrastructure more resilient, while preserving the city’s cultural identity.

David Dixon , a nationally recognized urban planner, helped draft the city's post-Katrina Master Plan. He joins us to discuss the lessons he learned.

For more than three decades, reporter Robin Fambrough has kept her readers updated on prep high school sports. From basketball, to softball, wrestling, cross country and more, Fambrough has often brought a voice to underrepresented sports, athletes and coaches. She was the first female president of the Louisiana Sports Writers Association and first female sports writer inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame, among other accolades.

Fambrough has recently announced her retirement. As she prepares to leave the prep school beat behind, she joins us for more on her life and career.

