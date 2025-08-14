Updates on NOLA mayor’s race; Jefferson Parish loses bond rating; students get involved in wind energy projects

It’s Thursday and that means it’s time to catch up on politics with The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate’s editorial director and columnist, Stephanie Grace. Today we hear about the latest polls, dropouts and endorsements in New Orleans’ mayor’s race.

At the end of July, Jefferson Parish lost its bond rating. It wasn’t downgraded or reduced – it was lost completely, pulled by Moody’s and S&S Global Ratings.

The Times Picayune/New Orleans Advocate’s Lara Nicholson has been covering this story. She joins us to discuss the impact of this loss and more.

As the Trump administration continues to diminish or halt renewable energy initiatives, one wind energy technology program in Louisiana is notching early success. The Nunez Community College’s Wind Energy Technology is getting students involved with the Gulf Wind Technology.

The program’s chair, Kat Bell, and student John Tsai join us to share more about the projects.

