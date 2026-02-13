‘Voices of the Culture’: Black Masking Indians discuss pressures of becoming a big chief and where to find them on Mardi Gras

For four years, the podcast “Voices of the Culture” has been sharing stories about Black Masking Indian traditions. Today, we’ll listen to the second part of their latest episode.

Hosts Spyboy Horace Anderson of the Creole Wild West and Big Chief Dowee Robair of the 9th Ward Black Hatchet sit down with Big Chief Dow Edwards of the Timbuktu Warriors. They discuss the pressures and responsibilities of becoming a Big Chief, how the COVID pandemic impacted their community and where you can find them on Mardi Gras Day.

