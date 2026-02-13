© 2026
‘Voices of the Culture’: Black Masking Indians discuss pressures of becoming a big chief and where to find them on Mardi Gras

By Alana Schreiber
Published February 13, 2026 at 12:00 PM CST
Big Chief Dowee Robair
Courtesy of Spy Boy Horace Anderson
Big Chief Dowee Robair

For four years, the podcast “Voices of the Culture” has been sharing stories about Black Masking Indian traditions. Today, we’ll listen to the second part of their latest episode.

Hosts Spyboy Horace Anderson of the Creole Wild West and Big Chief Dowee Robair of the 9th Ward Black Hatchet sit down with Big Chief Dow Edwards of the Timbuktu Warriors. They discuss the pressures and responsibilities of becoming a Big Chief, how the COVID pandemic impacted their community and where you can find them on Mardi Gras Day.

___

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Alana Schreiber. Our managing producer is Alana Schrieber. Matt Bloom and Aubry Procell are assistant producers. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
