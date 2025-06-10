© 2025
Insurance notification and Ivermectin bills headed to Gov. Landry’s desk

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Brooke Thorington
Published June 10, 2025 at 10:44 AM CDT
A bill that would require insurance carriers to notify the Department of Insurance when they stop, pause or resume writing policies in a particular region of the state passed Monday. If Gov. Jeff Landry signs off on SB 137, it would go into effect Jan. 1, 2026.

A bill that would allow pharmacies to sell the anti-parasitic medication Ivermectin for human use without a prescription passed in the Senate after they agreed to changes made in the House. SB 19 is expected to be signed by the governor.

The Senate amended the 2025-2026 fiscal year budget (HB 1). Among the changes is $1.2 billion from the Revenue Stabilization Trust Fund to go towards one-time spending for road and bridge projects, economic development incentives and college campus improvement projects.

The House must agree to the changes made to the $48.2 billion budget before the session is set to adjourn Thursday at 6 p.m.
