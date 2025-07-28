No one running in rural parish elections; arrests in immigration fraud in Western La.; Could NOLA host the 2028 DNC?

As the qualifying period for the Oct. 11 election closed earlier this month, multiple seats were left without qualifiers. A majority of these vacant seats are in rural parts of northern Louisiana. Report for America Corps Member Alex Cox tells us more.

A yearlong federal investigation resulted in the arrests of four local lawmen accused of participating in a paid scheme in order to bypass immigration laws. Now, residents in Western Louisiana parishes are left trying to make sense of it all.

Joseph Cranney has been investigating this story for The Times Picayune/ New Orleans Advocate. He joins us with the details.

New Orleans is on the short list to host the 2028 Democratic National Convention, where the party will select its ticket for the next presidential election and adopt a policy platform. The news was recently revealed by executive director of the Louisiana Democratic Party, Dadrius Lanus.

Lanus joins us for more on New Orleans's bid to host the DNC, and why he thinks the Crescent City is the ideal spot.

