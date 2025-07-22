Mid-Barataria project canceled; Lt. Gov. Nungesser on making parks and pools more accessible; ‘Carousel’ comes to Tulane

The state recently announced it will cancel the Mid-Barataria sediment diversion plan, the biggest-ever coastal restoration project in Louisiana history. The project was nixed because costs got too high,, and will be replaced with a scaled-down version.

The Coastal Desk’s Eva Tesfaye has been reporting on the Mid-Barataria project. She joins us today with an update.

July is Disability Pride Month and Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser has made it his mission to improve accessibility throughout the state. Over the past few years, he’s helped the state add more all-terrain wheelchairs and paved nature trails to its parks, He’s also added more chair lifts to pools expanded inclusive playgrounds and more.

The Lt. Gov joins us to discuss his latest projects and why he has become a champion for accessibility.

“Carousel” is coming to the Tulane Summer Lyric Theatre. The Rogers and Hammerstein musical explores love, loss and redemption in a small New England town.

Director/choreographer Diane Lala joins us now.

