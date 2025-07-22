© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Louisiana Considered

Mid-Barataria project canceled; Lt. Gov. Nungesser on making parks and pools more accessible; ‘Carousel’ comes to Tulane

By Diane Mack ,
Alana Schreiber
Published July 22, 2025 at 5:11 PM CDT
Emily Rabalair uses an all-terrain wheelchair
1 of 2  — Screenshot 2025-07-22 151347.png
Emily Rabalair uses an all-terrain wheelchair
Courtesy of Lesley Simpson
Melissa Campbell as Julie Jordan & Patrick Cragin as Billy Bigelow in Summer Lyric Theatre's production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's musical, Carousel
2 of 2  — 250718 2-2.jpg
Melissa Campbell as Julie Jordan & Patrick Cragin as Billy Bigelow in Summer Lyric Theatre's production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's musical, Carousel
Michael Palumbo

The state recently announced it will cancel the Mid-Barataria sediment diversion plan, the biggest-ever coastal restoration project in Louisiana history. The project was nixed because costs got too high,, and will be replaced with a scaled-down version.

The Coastal Desk’s Eva Tesfaye has been reporting on the Mid-Barataria project. She joins us today with an update.

July is Disability Pride Month and Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser has made it his mission to improve accessibility throughout the state. Over the past few years, he’s helped the state add more all-terrain wheelchairs and paved nature trails to its parks, He’s also added more chair lifts to pools expanded inclusive playgrounds and more.

The Lt. Gov joins us to discuss his latest projects and why he has become a champion for accessibility.

“Carousel” is coming to the Tulane Summer Lyric Theatre. The Rogers and Hammerstein musical explores love, loss and redemption in a small New England town.

Director/choreographer Diane Lala joins us now.

__

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Louisiana Considered
Diane Mack
"This is NPR's Morning Edition, at 89.9 WWNO. Good Morning, I'm Diane Mack."
See stories by Diane Mack
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
See stories by Alana Schreiber