Louisiana lawmakers pass bill criminalizing coerced abortion; Senate to vote on state budget

As the 2025 legislative session winds down, both chambers met Sunday and advanced several bills.

A bill that would expand the definition of “coerced abortion” received final passage in the Senate. HB 425 defines coerced abortion as any “control” or “intimidation” of a pregnant woman that would compel them to undergo an abortion against their will, regardless of whether they actually had an abortion.

HB 274 , which would move the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness under the supervision of the Louisiana National Guard, received final passage in the Senate.

HB 393 , which would allow people with conceal carry licenses to have firearms at parades, also received final passage. However the bill, sponsored by Rep. Dennis Bamberg (R-Bossier City) does not allow parade participants to conceal carry with a license.

And on Monday, the Senate will vote on HB1 , the 2025-2026 fiscal year budget.

With your Capitol Access Minute, I’m Brooke Thorington in Baton Rouge.