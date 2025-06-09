Louisiana lawmakers pass bill criminalizing coerced abortion; Senate to vote on state budget
As the 2025 legislative session winds down, both chambers met Sunday and advanced several bills.
A bill that would expand the definition of “coerced abortion” received final passage in the Senate. HB 425 defines coerced abortion as any “control” or “intimidation” of a pregnant woman that would compel them to undergo an abortion against their will, regardless of whether they actually had an abortion.
HB 274, which would move the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness under the supervision of the Louisiana National Guard, received final passage in the Senate.
HB 393, which would allow people with conceal carry licenses to have firearms at parades, also received final passage. However the bill, sponsored by Rep. Dennis Bamberg (R-Bossier City) does not allow parade participants to conceal carry with a license.
And on Monday, the Senate will vote on HB1, the 2025-2026 fiscal year budget.
