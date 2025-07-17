What to know as a tropical disturbance dumps rain across state

A tropical disturbance in the Gulf is forecast to bring heavy rain to Louisiana and Mississippi through the weekend. Parts of southeastern Louisiana, including Baton Rouge and New Orleans, remain under a flood watch until Friday. Other areas like Lafayette remain under the watch through Saturday morning.At 7 a.m. CT Thursday, the system was just south of the Mississippi coast. The National Hurricane Center said some development is possible before it moves west into Louisiana later Thursday. It had a 30% chance of developing into a tropical depression over the next two days, but forecasters say it’s unlikely to become something significant.

“It’s going to be a minor nuisance. Street flooding could possibly be the biggest issue with this storm. That’s something we’ll clearly have to watch,” LSU Public Health Climatologist Barry Keim told Louisiana Radio Network.

Rainfall predictions

Louisiana is already experiencing heavy rain from the disturbance and this will continue through at least Friday. The National Weather Service lowered rainfall predictions for the region. They’re expecting an additional 0.5 to 2 inches for areas north of the Interstate 10/12 corridor, and 2 to 4 inches to the south. Some areas south of I-10 could see up to 8 inches through Saturday.

The National Weather Service

Risk of flooding

Baton Rouge and New Orleans remain under a flood watch until late Friday night. Other areas, including Lafayette, remain under the watch until Saturday morning. The National Weather Service said the risk for excessive rainfall and flash flooding is highest on Thursday and Friday for areas along and south of the I-10/12 corridor. The risk on Saturday depends on the amount of rain that falls earlier in the week.

Heavy rainfall could lead to ponding in low-lying and poorly drained areas, with some roads potentially becoming impassable. Residents are being urged to avoid driving through floodwaters.

East Baton Rouge has opened nine sandbag distribution sites for residents. You must bring your own shovel. The locations are:

BREC Airline Highway Fairgrounds

BREC Alsen Park

BREC Baker Park

BREC Cadillac Street

BREC Doyles Bayou Park

BREC Flannery Road Park

BREC Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park

BREC Lovett Road Park

BREC Memorial Stadium

Here's a parish-by-parish list of sandbag locations.

Utilities prepare for weather

Entergy said it’s closely monitoring the disturbance and is ready to respond to any outages with crews, materials and other resources in place.

“As we begin to put our plans into place, we are urging our customers to take the potential of severe weather seriously and stay prepared,” said Shelton Hudson, vice president of reliability for Entergy in Louisiana. “Now is not the time to let your guard down – please take the necessary steps to ensure the safety of your family and your home.”

