Louisiana Senate confirms Landry LSU Board appointee accused of harassment

One of Gov. Jeff Landry’s appointees to the LSU Board of Supervisors received Louisiana Senate confirmation Thursday, despite being the subject of multiple complaints alleging she harassed and threatened university employees.

Esperanza Moran (LSU photo) Esperanza Moran, who openly rallied for the dismissal of former LSU Health Shreveport Chancellor David Guzick, is the subject of an anonymous whistleblower complaint, at least one Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint and a separate complaint filed with the governor.

Moran is accused of trying to have multiple LSU Health Shreveport administrators fired.

Esperanza Moran lives in Shreveport and is married to wealthy businessman Scott Moran. The couple own several businesses, including Moran Oil Co., and give generously to Republican political campaigns, including Landry’s.

Sen. Sam Jenkins, D-Shreveport, who represents the district where LSU Health Shreveport is, said that while questions were raised about Esperanza Moran, Sen. Alan Seabaugh, R-Shreveport, who represents her district, was steadfast in his support of her.

Senators rarely reject gubernatorial appointments. Appointees typically must only secure the support of their own senator to receive confirmation.

Senate confirmation allows Moran to serve on the LSU board until June 1, 2030, when she would be eligible to be appointed to another term.