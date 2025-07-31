Louisiana’s kratom ban to take effect this week

The herbal supplement kratom, known for its stimulant and opioid-like effects, will be illegal in Louisiana starting Friday, Aug. 1.

Act 41 , which criminalizes the possession and distribution of kratom, passed during the regular legislative session. Sen. Jay Morris (R-West Monroe), who sponsored the legislation, said it can cause psychosis at high doses and has addictive properties.

“ It's technically not an opiate because of the chemical makeup. However, it attaches to the same receptors that opiates attach to in the brain,” said Morris.

Louisiana is one of only a few states to ban the substance. It was being sold in gas stations and convenience stores, making it extremely easy to purchase.

“It's as easy as getting a candy bar and so that reduced accessibility does help,” said Morris.

During the regular session, lawmakers heard testimony from an addiction specialist and people who lost loved ones to kratom use Morris said their testimonies were both emotional and informative.

Others who spoke in favor of the plant, which is native to Southeast Asia, said it's known to reduce pain, anxiety and drug dependency. But Morris said the risks of addiction outweigh any benefits.

“ Opioids are beneficial to people too. They are amazing pain relievers, but they are only used unless somebody's doing it illegally, with doctor's orders and under strict regulation,” said Morris. “But this is just a free for all and it's subject to such abuse and the dangers are real.”