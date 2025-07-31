© 2025
Louisiana Considered
Louisiana Considered

Police accountability law; La. Children’s Museum targeting older audience; free writing workshops

By Adam Vos,
Alana Schreiber
Published July 31, 2025 at 1:43 PM CDT
A new police accountability law, passed by lawmakers this past legislative session, aims to keep law enforcement officers from using excessive force. This comes after a sheriff’s deputy was caught on video dragging a woman by her hair and slamming her into the ground.

Richard Webster has been covering this for Verite News and Pro Publica. He joins us for more.

The Louisiana Children’s Museum in New Orleans received a major grant that will be used to help the museum better connect to an older audience. The $2.5 million grant will be used to target teenagers – which most children’s museums do not normally cater to.

CEO of the Louisiana Children’s Museum, Tifferney White, tells us more.

We might be halfway through the summer, but maybe you’re still looking for a creative outlet. Third Lantern Lit is an organization in New Orleans that brings together writers from across the state looking to hone their craft. And this summer, they’re encouraging writers –and potential writers– of all levels to pick up the pen.

Director of community outreach at Third Lantern Lit, Lit Daphne Armbruster, tells us more about the free programs.

___

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App and wherever you get your podcasts. Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you!

Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Louisiana Considered
Adam Vos
Adam is responsible for coordinating WRKF's programming and making sure everything you hear on the radio runs smoothly. He is Newscast Editor for the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom. Adam is also the Baton Rouge-based host for Louisiana Considered, our daily regional news program, and is frequently the local voice afternoons on All Things Considered.
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
