Police accountability law; La. Children’s Museum targeting older audience; free writing workshops

A new police accountability law, passed by lawmakers this past legislative session, aims to keep law enforcement officers from using excessive force. This comes after a sheriff’s deputy was caught on video dragging a woman by her hair and slamming her into the ground.

Richard Webster has been covering this for Verite News and Pro Publica. He joins us for more.

The Louisiana Children’s Museum in New Orleans received a major grant that will be used to help the museum better connect to an older audience. The $2.5 million grant will be used to target teenagers – which most children’s museums do not normally cater to.

CEO of the Louisiana Children’s Museum, Tifferney White, tells us more.

We might be halfway through the summer, but maybe you’re still looking for a creative outlet. Third Lantern Lit is an organization in New Orleans that brings together writers from across the state looking to hone their craft. And this summer, they’re encouraging writers –and potential writers– of all levels to pick up the pen.

Director of community outreach at Third Lantern Lit, Lit Daphne Armbruster, tells us more about the free programs.

