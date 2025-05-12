© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Louisiana Considered
Louisiana Considered

Pope Leo XIV's Creole roots; Louisiana adding another LNG plant; former Tulane president on new leadership book

By Karen Henderson,
Alana Schreiber
Published May 12, 2025 at 1:50 PM CDT
1910 Census showing the family at 510 St. Peter Street in the upper Pontalba building in the French Quarter
1 of 4  — 1000017543.jpg
1910 Census showing the family at 510 St. Peter Street in the upper Pontalba building in the French Quarter
Courtesy of the Historic New Orleans Collection
Martinez grave marker in All Saints Cemetery Chicago, with Pope's maternal grandparents, Joseph and Louise Martinez.
2 of 4  — 1000017551.jpg
Martinez grave marker in All Saints Cemetery Chicago, with Pope's maternal grandparents, Joseph and Louise Martinez.
Courtesy of the Historic New Orleans Collection
Marriage license for the Pope's maternal grandparents, Joseph Norval Martinez and Louise Baquie, September 1887 at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church
3 of 4  — real marriage license .png
Marriage license for the Pope's maternal grandparents, Joseph Norval Martinez and Louise Baquie, September 1887 at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church
Courtesy of the Historic New Orleans Collection
Page from the succession (probate) of Jacques Martinez and Marie Rosa Ramos, the Pope's great-grandparents
4 of 4  — succession probate.png
Page from the succession (probate) of Jacques Martinez and Marie Rosa Ramos, the Pope's great-grandparents
Courtesy of the Historic New Orleans Collection

Last week, Robert Francis Prevost was elected as the new pope. Prevost, now known as Pope Leo XIV, is the first American pope in the Vatican’s history. Although he was born and raised in Chicago, a local genealogist and historian quickly traced his family’s lineage to New Orleans.

Jari Honora, family historian at the Historic New Orleans Collection, tells us more about what he discovered about the pope’s familial ties to the Crescent City.

Venture Global, the U.S.’s second largest producer of liquified natural gas, plans to build a second terminal in south Louisiana, this time in the sparsely populated Cameron Parish. The proposed terminal was recently granted a permit by the Department of Energy, its fifth LNG-related approval since President Trump took office.

Verite News’ Tristan Baurick tells us how residents are responding to the news.

Scott Cowen has worn many hats. College football player, infantry officer, professor and president of Tulane University when Hurricane Katrina hit. He became a prominent voice for restoring the city’s infrastructure, reforming the public school system and enhancing Tulane’s athletic programs.

More recently, he’s authored several books, including “Lead and Succeed,” a leadership guide for recent graduates and early career professionals. Cowen joins us to discuss his varied career and share his leadership advice for young people.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Louisiana Considered
Karen Henderson
Karen Henderson is an award-winning journalist whose stories have aired nationally on NPR.
See stories by Karen Henderson
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
See stories by Alana Schreiber