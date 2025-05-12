Pope Leo XIV's Creole roots; Louisiana adding another LNG plant; former Tulane president on new leadership book

Last week, Robert Francis Prevost was elected as the new pope. Prevost, now known as Pope Leo XIV, is the first American pope in the Vatican’s history. Although he was born and raised in Chicago, a local genealogist and historian quickly traced his family’s lineage to New Orleans.

Jari Honora, family historian at the Historic New Orleans Collection, tells us more about what he discovered about the pope’s familial ties to the Crescent City.

Venture Global, the U.S.’s second largest producer of liquified natural gas, plans to build a second terminal in south Louisiana, this time in the sparsely populated Cameron Parish. The proposed terminal was recently granted a permit by the Department of Energy, its fifth LNG-related approval since President Trump took office.

Verite News’ Tristan Baurick tells us how residents are responding to the news.

Scott Cowen has worn many hats. College football player, infantry officer, professor and president of Tulane University when Hurricane Katrina hit. He became a prominent voice for restoring the city’s infrastructure, reforming the public school system and enhancing Tulane’s athletic programs.

More recently, he’s authored several books, including “Lead and Succeed,” a leadership guide for recent graduates and early career professionals. Cowen joins us to discuss his varied career and share his leadership advice for young people.

