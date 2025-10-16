2,000-year-old headstone found in NOLA backyard; local writer appears on Jeopardy; how the Saints can change their season

A resident of the Carrollton neighborhood in New Orleans was gardening in her backyard when she came across an unusual engraved stone. After reaching out to anthropology departments at the University of New Orleans and Tulane, they discovered the relic was a 2,000-year-old headstone for a Roman sailor. The headstone went missing from a museum in Italy during World War II.

Ryan Gray, professor of anthropology at UNO, tells us more about this incredible discovery and what they know about the headstone’s journey across the Atlantic.

The shine from the Saints' first victory of the season lasted a week, after a defeat by the New England Patriots brought them to one win and five losses this year.

Writer and columnist for The Times-Picayune/The Advocate, Jeff Duncan, tells us what he thinks the Saints will need to do to turn the season around.

Earlier this month, a New Orleans local appeared on the popular TV quiz show, Jeopardy. Writer and former managing editor of 64 Parishes magazine, Chris Turner-Neal, went up against a four-day winner who was vying for a spot in the tournament of champions. Their back-and-forth battle up until the final question brought viewers one of the most nail-biting games in recent memory. Chris joins us to discuss his road to the Alex Trebek Theater and how he feels about his performance.

