Get to know NOLA mayor candidate Helena Moreno; Mardi Gras Guide inventor Arthur Hardy to retire

For the last two weeks, on Louisiana Considered, we've brought you interviews with the top candidates to be mayor of New Orleans. Today, we bring you the final conversation.

The Times-Picayune/Editorial director and columnist Stephanie Grace spoke with City Council President Helena Moreno. The two discussed restoring collaboration between the council and the mayor’s office, the city’s budget problems and some creative solutions.

Arthur Hardy’s name is synonymous with Mardi Gras. He began writing and publishing the Mardi Gras Guide in the 1970s, informing people about what parades were coming up and how to see as many as possible in one night.

For nearly 50 years, Hardy’s Mardi Gras Guides have been an indispensable tool. And now, he’s announced his retirement from its creation after the 2026 Carnival season.

Hardy joins us for more on his long career as one of the keepers of Carnival’s keys.

