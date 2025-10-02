How to get a COVID shot in La.; protests against Lower 9th Ward grain train; how an Alaska native connects to heritage through food

If you’ve had trouble getting a COVID shot lately, you’re not alone. People in Louisiana are running into a new obstacle when it comes to getting themselves or their kids vaccinated: confusion about who can get the shot and whether they need a prescription.

As the Gulf States Newsroom’s Drew Hawkins reports, pharmacies are creating their own rules — and they aren’t consistent.

The Port of New Orleans is moving forward with its plan to build a grain transfer facility on the Mississippi River in the Lower Ninth Ward.

The facility will unload organic grain imported by the company Sunrise Foods. Norfolk Southern is also reactivating train tracks in the neighborhood to transport the grain.

Last week, protestors gathered in front of the Sanchez Community Center, where the Port was holding an informational community meeting about the project. The coastal desk’s Eva Tesfaye tells us more.

A key ingredient of New Orleans' cultural identity is its food. And for locals, food is much more than sustenance. It's a cornerstone of the community, with recipes and stories passed down through generations.

Charity Qalutaq Blanchett found this to be true when she first arrived in New Orleans, and was reminded of the relationship between food, land and people in her home state of Alaska. She founded the non-profit Dipping Spoon Foundation in 2019, which helps empower the next generation of indigenous youth to become culinary rock stars and food systems leaders through cultural identity.

She joins us for more on her organization and finding community in New Orleans as a Black and Yup’ik woman.

